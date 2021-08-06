On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 7:21 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago (A) Chicago (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 8 14 8 Totals 39 6 10 6
Anderson ss 6 0 1 1 Ortega cf 2 0 1 0
Engel cf 5 1 3 0 Wisdom ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 2 2 0 Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0
Jiménez lf 3 0 1 0 Happ lf-cf 5 1 1 0
Goodwin pr-rf 2 1 1 2 Schwindel 1b 5 2 2 2
Vaughn rf-lf 5 1 1 1 Deichmann rf 5 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Romine ss 5 2 2 3
Zavala c 4 1 2 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0
Sheets ph 1 0 1 1 Fargas pr 0 0 0 0
Crochet p 0 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Lynn p 3 0 0 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0
Kopech p 0 0 0 0 Davies ph 1 0 0 0
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0
García ph 1 0 0 0 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0
Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 0 0 0 1
Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 1 0 0 0
Chicago (A) 000 200 020 4 8
Chicago (N) 000 000 130 2 6

E_Duffy (2). DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B_Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR_Hernandez (1), Goodwin (7), Romine (1), Schwindel (1). SB_Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF_Bote (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (A)
Lynn 6 4 1 1 2 8
Kopech H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel BS,23-25 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Hendriks W,6-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Crochet 1 1 2 1 0 0
Chicago (N)
Hendricks 6 7 2 2 3 7
Jewell 1 1 0 0 0 1
Megill 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rodríguez L,0-2 0 3 4 1 0 0
Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lynn pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:27. A_39,539 (41,649).

Sports News

Comments







