Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago (A) Chicago (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 8 14 8 Totals 39 6 10 6 Anderson ss 6 0 1 1 Ortega cf 2 0 1 0 Engel cf 5 1 3 0 Wisdom ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 2 2 0 Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 Jiménez lf 3 0 1 0 Happ lf-cf 5 1 1 0 Goodwin pr-rf 2 1 1 2 Schwindel 1b 5 2 2 2 Vaughn rf-lf 5 1 1 1 Deichmann rf 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Romine ss 5 2 2 3 Zavala c 4 1 2 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 Sheets ph 1 0 1 1 Fargas pr 0 0 0 0 Crochet p 0 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Lynn p 3 0 0 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Kopech p 0 0 0 0 Davies ph 1 0 0 0 Bummer p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0 García ph 1 0 0 0 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 0 0 0 1 Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 1 0 0 0

Chicago (A) 000 200 020 4 — 8 Chicago (N) 000 000 130 2 — 6

E_Duffy (2). DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B_Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR_Hernandez (1), Goodwin (7), Romine (1), Schwindel (1). SB_Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF_Bote (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (A) Lynn 6 4 1 1 2 8 Kopech H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Bummer H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel BS,23-25 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 Hendriks W,6-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 Crochet 1 1 2 1 0 0

Chicago (N) Hendricks 6 7 2 2 3 7 Jewell 1 1 0 0 0 1 Megill 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rodríguez L,0-2 0 3 4 1 0 0 Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lynn pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:27. A_39,539 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.