Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Wisdom ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Vaughn rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Deichmann rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romine ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fargas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crochet p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lynn p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kopech p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Collins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago (A)
|000
|200
|020
|4
|—
|8
|Chicago (N)
|000
|000
|130
|2
|—
|6
E_Duffy (2). DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B_Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR_Hernandez (1), Goodwin (7), Romine (1), Schwindel (1). SB_Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF_Bote (2).
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Kopech H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bummer H,13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel BS,23-25
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hendriks W,6-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Megill
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez L,0-2
|0
|
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rucker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lynn pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_4:27. A_39,539 (41,649).
