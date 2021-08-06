On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 7:21 pm
2 min read
      
Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 8 14 8 4 14
Anderson ss 6 0 1 1 0 2 .295
Engel cf 5 1 3 0 1 1 .264
Abreu 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .247
Jiménez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .160
1-Goodwin pr-rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .246
Vaughn rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .256
Zavala c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .238
d-Sheets ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Crochet p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .320
Lynn p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Kopech p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 10 6 3 12
Ortega cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .320
b-Wisdom ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Duffy 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Happ lf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .179
Schwindel 1b 5 2 2 2 0 3 .353
Deichmann rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Romine ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .438
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .226
2-Fargas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Davies ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .165
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .075
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Bote ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .202
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Contreras c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Chicago (A) 000 200 020 4_8 14 0
Chicago (N) 000 000 130 2_6 10 1

a-sacrificed for Jewell in the 7th. b-flied out for Ortega in the 7th. c-struck out for Bummer in the 8th. d-singled for Zavala in the 10th. e-struck out for Hendriks in the 10th. f-lined out for Rucker in the 10th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 6th. 2-ran for Chirinos in the 8th.

E_Duffy (2). LOB_Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B_Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR_Hernandez (1), off Ryan; Goodwin (7), off Rodríguez; Romine (1), off Kimbrel; Schwindel (1), off Crochet. RBIs_Vaughn (34), Zavala (9), Hernandez 2 (2), Goodwin 2 (21), Sheets (16), Anderson (41), Bote (29), Romine 3 (4), Schwindel 2 (3). SB_Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF_Bote.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (A) 6 (Jiménez, Lynn 4, Goodwin, Engel); Chicago (N) 5 (Schwindel, Duffy 2, Alcántara, Happ). RISP_Chicago (A) 6 for 18; Chicago (N) 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Hernandez, Alcántara. GIDP_Jiménez, Abreu.

DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Romine, Alcántara, Schwindel; Alcántara, Romine, Schwindel).

Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 6 4 1 1 2 8 100 2.04
Kopech, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.66
Bummer, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.38
Kimbrel, BS, 23-25 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 23 0.49
Hendriks, W, 6-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 2.40
Crochet 1 1 2 1 0 0 12 2.94
Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 6 7 2 2 3 7 98 3.68
Jewell 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.40
Megill 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 13.50
Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 6.55
Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Rodríguez, L, 0-2 0 3 4 1 0 0 15 9.00
Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_Kopech 1-1, Bummer 1-0, Hendriks 1-0, Ryan 1-1, Rucker 2-1. IBB_off Hendricks (Hernandez), off Hendricks (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:27. A_39,539 (41,649).

