Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|4
|14
|
|Anderson ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Engel cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|1-Goodwin pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Vaughn rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|d-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Crochet p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.320
|Lynn p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kopech p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Collins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|3
|12
|
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|b-Wisdom ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Happ lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.353
|Deichmann rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Romine ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.438
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|2-Fargas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Davies ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.075
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Bote ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Chicago (A)
|000
|200
|020
|4_8
|14
|0
|Chicago (N)
|000
|000
|130
|2_6
|10
|1
a-sacrificed for Jewell in the 7th. b-flied out for Ortega in the 7th. c-struck out for Bummer in the 8th. d-singled for Zavala in the 10th. e-struck out for Hendriks in the 10th. f-lined out for Rucker in the 10th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 6th. 2-ran for Chirinos in the 8th.
E_Duffy (2). LOB_Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B_Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR_Hernandez (1), off Ryan; Goodwin (7), off Rodríguez; Romine (1), off Kimbrel; Schwindel (1), off Crochet. RBIs_Vaughn (34), Zavala (9), Hernandez 2 (2), Goodwin 2 (21), Sheets (16), Anderson (41), Bote (29), Romine 3 (4), Schwindel 2 (3). SB_Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF_Bote.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (A) 6 (Jiménez, Lynn 4, Goodwin, Engel); Chicago (N) 5 (Schwindel, Duffy 2, Alcántara, Happ). RISP_Chicago (A) 6 for 18; Chicago (N) 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vaughn, Hernandez, Alcántara. GIDP_Jiménez, Abreu.
DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Romine, Alcántara, Schwindel; Alcántara, Romine, Schwindel).
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|100
|2.04
|Kopech, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.66
|Bummer, H, 13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.38
|Kimbrel, BS, 23-25
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|0.49
|Hendriks, W, 6-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|2.40
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.94
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|98
|3.68
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
|Megill
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|13.50
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6.55
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Rodríguez, L, 0-2
|0
|
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
|Rucker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|9.64
Inherited runners-scored_Kopech 1-1, Bummer 1-0, Hendriks 1-0, Ryan 1-1, Rucker 2-1. IBB_off Hendricks (Hernandez), off Hendricks (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_4:27. A_39,539 (41,649).
