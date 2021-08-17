Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
|3
|6
|
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.365
|Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Moreland dh-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Harrison lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|4
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.255
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Lamb dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.219
|Collins c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.198
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|050
|301
|00x_9
|11
|0
a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Chapman in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), off Smith; Abreu (25), off Smith. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (40), Lamb 3 (13), Abreu 3 (89), Anderson (49).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0 (Olson); Chicago 1 (Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 7.
GIDP_Olson, Andrus, Moreland, Vaughn.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Olson); Chicago 4 (Anderson, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Moncada, Hernandez, Abreu).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 12-4
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|3.22
|Smith
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|57
|5.08
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.74
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.20
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.78
|Moreland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 2-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|66
|1.08
|Burr
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
|Wright
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3. HBP_Burr (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).
