Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

August 17, 2021 11:11 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 4 0 3 6
Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Marte cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .365
Brown cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
a-Kemp ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225
b-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Moreland dh-p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Harrison lf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 9 4 9
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Mendick ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .233
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .255
Jiménez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238
Vaughn rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263
Lamb dh 3 2 1 3 1 1 .219
Collins c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .198
Oakland 000 000 000_0 4 0
Chicago 050 301 00x_9 11 0

a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Chapman in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), off Smith; Abreu (25), off Smith. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (40), Lamb 3 (13), Abreu 3 (89), Anderson (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0 (Olson); Chicago 1 (Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 7.

GIDP_Olson, Andrus, Moreland, Vaughn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Olson); Chicago 4 (Anderson, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Moncada, Hernandez, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, L, 12-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 23 3.22
Smith 3 5 5 5 2 3 57 5.08
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.74
Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 3.20
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.78
Moreland 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 2 4 66 1.08
Burr 2 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.70
Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3. HBP_Burr (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).

