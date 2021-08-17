Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 4 0 3 6 Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Marte cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .365 Brown cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 a-Kemp ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225 b-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Moreland dh-p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Harrison lf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 9 4 9 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Mendick ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .233 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .255 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251 Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238 Vaughn rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263 Lamb dh 3 2 1 3 1 1 .219 Collins c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .198

Oakland 000 000 000_0 4 0 Chicago 050 301 00x_9 11 0

a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Chapman in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), off Smith; Abreu (25), off Smith. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (40), Lamb 3 (13), Abreu 3 (89), Anderson (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0 (Olson); Chicago 1 (Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 7.

GIDP_Olson, Andrus, Moreland, Vaughn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Olson); Chicago 4 (Anderson, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Moncada, Hernandez, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, L, 12-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 23 3.22 Smith 3 5 5 5 2 3 57 5.08 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.74 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 3.20 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.78 Moreland 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 2 4 66 1.08 Burr 2 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.70 Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3. HBP_Burr (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.