Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:11 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 4 0 Totals 34 9 11 9
Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1
Marte cf 2 0 1 0 Mendick ss 1 0 1 0
Brown cf 1 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3
Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 0
Kemp ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0
Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Vaughn rf 4 1 2 2
Moreland dh-p 2 0 0 0 Lamb dh 3 2 1 3
Harrison lf-3b 3 0 0 0 Collins c 2 1 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
Chicago 050 301 00x 9

DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 4. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), Abreu (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt L,12-4 1 3 3 3 0 1
Smith 3 5 5 5 2 3
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 3
Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0
Moreland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
López W,2-0 5 1 0 0 2 4
Burr 2 2 0 0 0 1
Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1

Bassitt pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Burr (Canha).

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti