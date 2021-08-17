Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Moreland dh-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Harrison lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|050
|301
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 4. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), Abreu (25).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt L,12-4
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Smith
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,2-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Burr
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bassitt pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Burr (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).
