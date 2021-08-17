Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 4 0 Totals 34 9 11 9 Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 2 0 1 0 Mendick ss 1 0 1 0 Brown cf 1 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 0 Kemp ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0 Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Vaughn rf 4 1 2 2 Moreland dh-p 2 0 0 0 Lamb dh 3 2 1 3 Harrison lf-3b 3 0 0 0 Collins c 2 1 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0

Oakland 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 050 301 00x — 9

DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 4. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 5. 3B_Anderson (2). HR_Lamb (6), Abreu (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt L,12-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 Smith 3 5 5 5 2 3 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 3 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 Moreland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago López W,2-0 5 1 0 0 2 4 Burr 2 2 0 0 0 1 Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1

Bassitt pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Burr (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:46. A_21,025 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.