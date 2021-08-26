Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 5 3 11 India 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .275 Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .320 Votto 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .275 Aquino lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .172 Naquin cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .156 b-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 6 1 4 7 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Narváez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Urías ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati 100 031 000_5 7 0 Milwaukee 000 000 100_1 6 1

a-flied out for Suter in the 6th. b-struck out for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 7th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Narváez (17), Yelich (14). HR_India (17), off Strickland; Castellanos (24), off Suter; Urías (17), off Santillan. RBIs_Votto (82), India 3 (59), Castellanos (72), Urías (57). CS_Naquin (3). SF_Votto.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 3 (Tellez 3, Wong, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_India, Barrero, Wong.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; Barrero); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Wong, Tellez; Peterson, Wong, Tellez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 0 0 2 6 86 3.91 Santillan 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 16 4.05 Wilson, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.08 Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.45 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.40

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 4-8 4 4 3 3 2 3 70 4.27 Strickland 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 1.52 Suter 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.06 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.52 Milner 2 1 0 0 0 4 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0, Strickland 2-2. HBP_Gray (Wong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_28,656 (41,900).

