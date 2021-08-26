Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|3
|11
|
|India 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Aquino lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Gray p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|b-Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|4
|7
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|100
|031
|000_5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|1
a-flied out for Suter in the 6th. b-struck out for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 7th.
E_Anderson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Narváez (17), Yelich (14). HR_India (17), off Strickland; Castellanos (24), off Suter; Urías (17), off Santillan. RBIs_Votto (82), India 3 (59), Castellanos (72), Urías (57). CS_Naquin (3). SF_Votto.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 3 (Tellez 3, Wong, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_India, Barrero, Wong.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; Barrero); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Wong, Tellez; Peterson, Wong, Tellez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|86
|3.91
|Santillan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|16
|4.05
|Wilson, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.08
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 4-8
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|70
|4.27
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|1.52
|Suter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.06
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.52
|Milner
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0, Strickland 2-2. HBP_Gray (Wong).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_28,656 (41,900).
