Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:25 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 3 11
India 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .275
Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .320
Votto 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .275
Aquino lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .172
Naquin cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .156
b-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 6 1 4 7
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Narváez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Urías ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 100 031 000_5 7 0
Milwaukee 000 000 100_1 6 1

a-flied out for Suter in the 6th. b-struck out for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 7th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Narváez (17), Yelich (14). HR_India (17), off Strickland; Castellanos (24), off Suter; Urías (17), off Santillan. RBIs_Votto (82), India 3 (59), Castellanos (72), Urías (57). CS_Naquin (3). SF_Votto.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Milwaukee 3 (Tellez 3, Wong, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_India, Barrero, Wong.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; Barrero); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Wong, Tellez; Peterson, Wong, Tellez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 0 0 2 6 86 3.91
Santillan 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 16 4.05
Wilson, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.08
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.45
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.40
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 4-8 4 4 3 3 2 3 70 4.27
Strickland 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 1.52
Suter 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.06
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.52
Milner 2 1 0 0 0 4 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0, Strickland 2-2. HBP_Gray (Wong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_28,656 (41,900).

