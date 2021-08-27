On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:52 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 4 1 6
India 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Naquin cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .277
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Moustakas 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .217
Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Schrock lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .298
b-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .187
Miley p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .163
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 6 0 3 7
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Alfaro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
De La Cruz cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .348
Jackson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Thompson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .143
a-León ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Guenther p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Campbell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 100 400 010_6 9 0
Miami 000 000 000_0 6 2

a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schrock in the 6th. c-grounded out for Guenther in the 7th.

E_Rojas (7), Jackson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 7. 2B_Castellanos (32), Naquin (23), Votto (17), Moustakas (10), Miley (2), Thompson (1), Alfaro (14), De La Cruz (5). HR_Naquin (19), off Thompson; Moustakas (6), off Campbell. RBIs_Naquin (67), Moustakas 2 (19), Miley (1). SB_India (9).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Moustakas, Castellanos, Naquin, Miley); Miami 4 (Chisholm Jr., Sánchez, Díaz, Alfaro). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Votto, Barnhart, Aguilar. GIDP_Castellanos, Sánchez, Aguilar.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (India, Farmer, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto); Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 11-4 7 6 0 0 1 5 109 2.74
Hoffman 2 0 0 0 2 2 25 4.13
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 2-6 5 6 5 3 1 1 73 3.16
Guenther 2 2 0 0 0 1 21 7.20
Campbell 2 1 1 1 0 4 24 7.91

IBB_off Thompson (Schrock). WP_Hoffman, Guenther.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:28. A_7,119 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine