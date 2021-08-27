Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|4
|1
|6
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Naquin cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Schrock lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|b-Aquino ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Miley p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Alfaro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Thompson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-León ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Guenther p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Campbell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|100
|400
|010_6
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|2
a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schrock in the 6th. c-grounded out for Guenther in the 7th.
E_Rojas (7), Jackson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 7. 2B_Castellanos (32), Naquin (23), Votto (17), Moustakas (10), Miley (2), Thompson (1), Alfaro (14), De La Cruz (5). HR_Naquin (19), off Thompson; Moustakas (6), off Campbell. RBIs_Naquin (67), Moustakas 2 (19), Miley (1). SB_India (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Moustakas, Castellanos, Naquin, Miley); Miami 4 (Chisholm Jr., Sánchez, Díaz, Alfaro). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; Miami 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Votto, Barnhart, Aguilar. GIDP_Castellanos, Sánchez, Aguilar.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (India, Farmer, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto); Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 11-4
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|109
|2.74
|Hoffman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|4.13
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 2-6
|5
|
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|73
|3.16
|Guenther
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|7.20
|Campbell
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|24
|7.91
IBB_off Thompson (Schrock). WP_Hoffman, Guenther.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:28. A_7,119 (36,742).
