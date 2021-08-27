Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 4 1 6 India 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Naquin cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .277 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Moustakas 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .217 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Schrock lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .298 b-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .187 Miley p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .163 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 6 0 3 7 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Alfaro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 De La Cruz cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .348 Jackson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Thompson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .143 a-León ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Guenther p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Campbell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati 100 400 010_6 9 0 Miami 000 000 000_0 6 2

a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schrock in the 6th. c-grounded out for Guenther in the 7th.

E_Rojas (7), Jackson (2). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 7. 2B_Castellanos (32), Naquin (23), Votto (17), Moustakas (10), Miley (2), Thompson (1), Alfaro (14), De La Cruz (5). HR_Naquin (19), off Thompson; Moustakas (6), off Campbell. RBIs_Naquin (67), Moustakas 2 (19), Miley (1). SB_India (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Moustakas, Castellanos, Naquin, Miley); Miami 4 (Chisholm Jr., Sánchez, Díaz, Alfaro). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Votto, Barnhart, Aguilar. GIDP_Castellanos, Sánchez, Aguilar.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (India, Farmer, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto); Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 11-4 7 6 0 0 1 5 109 2.74 Hoffman 2 0 0 0 2 2 25 4.13

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson, L, 2-6 5 6 5 3 1 1 73 3.16 Guenther 2 2 0 0 0 1 21 7.20 Campbell 2 1 1 1 0 4 24 7.91

IBB_off Thompson (Schrock). WP_Hoffman, Guenther.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:28. A_7,119 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.