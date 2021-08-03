Citi Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Round of 32

Round of 32

Sebastian Korda (12), United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

