Citi Open Results

Wednesday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Taylor Fritz (10), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Daniel Evans (6), Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-0.
John Millman (11), Australia, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 7-6 (8).
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.
Reilly Opelka (8), United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Lloyd Harris (14), South Africa, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 1-0, ret.
