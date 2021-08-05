Citi Open Results

Thursday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 6-1.
Jannik Sinner (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Korda (12), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
