Citi Open Results

Sunday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (5), Italy, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

