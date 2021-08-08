Citi Open Results

Sunday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Jannik Sinner (5), Italy, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments