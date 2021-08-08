Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Citi Open Results

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Sunday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (5), Italy, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise