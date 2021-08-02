Citi Open Results

Monday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.