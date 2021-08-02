Citi Open Results

Monday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
