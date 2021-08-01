Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clemson CB Davis arrested for reckless driving

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident.

The Clemson Police Department said in a release Sunday that Davis was traveling at 115 mph before colliding with a mail truck and injuring the driver on July 21. Davis turned himself in Sunday and has been released on bail.

Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and “will require months or longer for recovery.”

Davis was not injured in the accident. The school said Davis remains with the program and will be subject to internal discipline, per the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Davis, from Jacksonville, Florida, played in 11 games as a freshman in 2020. The 6-foot defensive back had 13 tackles and broke up two passes, both coming in Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game a year ago.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard