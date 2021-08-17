Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 4 1 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Rosario dh 4 1 1 0 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cave pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 1 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson dh 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 Arraez 3b 3 0 1 0 Johnson lf 4 1 2 2 Garver c 3 0 0 0 Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Gordon ph-2b 0 1 0 0

Cleveland 000 021 000 — 3 Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1

E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Morgan W,2-5 6 3 0 0 2 8 Shaw H,16 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stephan 0 0 1 1 3 0 Karinchak H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clase S,17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Ober L,1-2 6 5 3 2 0 3 Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 3

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).

