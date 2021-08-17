Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Polanco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Zimmer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gordon ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan W,2-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Shaw H,16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Karinchak H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase S,17-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober L,1-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).
