Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 12:11 am
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
Rosario dh 4 1 1 0 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cave pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Ramos c 3 0 0 1 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 2 1
Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson dh 4 0 1 0
Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 Arraez 3b 3 0 1 0
Johnson lf 4 1 2 2 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Gordon ph-2b 0 1 0 0
Cleveland 000 021 000 3
Minnesota 000 000 010 1

E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan W,2-5 6 3 0 0 2 8
Shaw H,16 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stephan 0 0 1 1 3 0
Karinchak H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clase S,17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Ober L,1-2 6 5 3 2 0 3
Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 3

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).

Sports News

