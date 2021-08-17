Trending:
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 12:11 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 0 6
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Rosario dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Ramos c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .213
Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .191
Johnson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229
Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 11
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .197
1-Cave pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Donaldson dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Arraez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317
Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
a-Gordon ph-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .258
Cleveland 000 021 000_3 7 0
Minnesota 000 000 010_1 4 2

a-walked for Simmons in the 8th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 8th.

E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3), off Ober. RBIs_Johnson 2 (4), Ramos (18), Polanco (65). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramos, Rosario); Minnesota 4 (Refsnyder 3, Garver, Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Minnesota 0 for 9.

GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramos, Chang); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Refsnyder, Sanó, Refsnyder).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, W, 2-5 6 3 0 0 2 8 90 5.80
Shaw, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.15
Stephan 0 0 1 1 3 0 21 4.89
Karinchak, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.76
Clase, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.64
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober, L, 1-2 6 5 3 2 0 3 69 4.38
Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.21
Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 2.08

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 3-1. PB_Ramos (0).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).

