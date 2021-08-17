Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 0 6 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Rosario dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Ramos c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .213 Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .191 Johnson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229 Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 5 11 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .197 1-Cave pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Donaldson dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Arraez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317 Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 a-Gordon ph-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .258

Cleveland 000 021 000_3 7 0 Minnesota 000 000 010_1 4 2

a-walked for Simmons in the 8th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 8th.

E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3), off Ober. RBIs_Johnson 2 (4), Ramos (18), Polanco (65). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramos, Rosario); Minnesota 4 (Refsnyder 3, Garver, Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Minnesota 0 for 9.

GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramos, Chang); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Refsnyder, Sanó, Refsnyder).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, W, 2-5 6 3 0 0 2 8 90 5.80 Shaw, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.15 Stephan 0 0 1 1 3 0 21 4.89 Karinchak, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.76 Clase, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.64

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober, L, 1-2 6 5 3 2 0 3 69 4.38 Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.21 Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 2.08

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 3-1. PB_Ramos (0).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.