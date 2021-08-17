Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|0
|6
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Zimmer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Johnson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|11
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.197
|1-Cave pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Polanco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Arraez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Gordon ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Cleveland
|000
|021
|000_3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|2
a-walked for Simmons in the 8th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 8th.
E_Simmons (11), Sanó (13). LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Ramírez (24), Chang (8). HR_Johnson (3), off Ober. RBIs_Johnson 2 (4), Ramos (18), Polanco (65). SB_Polanco (10). SF_Ramos.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramos, Rosario); Minnesota 4 (Refsnyder 3, Garver, Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Minnesota 0 for 9.
GIDP_Refsnyder.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramos, Chang); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Refsnyder, Sanó, Refsnyder).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, W, 2-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|90
|5.80
|Shaw, H, 16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.15
|Stephan
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|21
|4.89
|Karinchak, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.76
|Clase, S, 17-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.64
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 1-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|69
|4.38
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.21
|Vincent
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|2.08
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 3-1. PB_Ramos (0).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:01. A_19,605 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments