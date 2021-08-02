Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 4 8 Straw cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .308 Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 1 1 .272 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .255 Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270 Ramirez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Mercado rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Miller 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .107 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 a-Bradley ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 6 2 3 12 Springer cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .271 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .328 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Hernández lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .288 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .305 Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .254 1-McGuire pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215

Cleveland 002 000 000 3_5 9 0 Toronto 000 002 000 0_2 6 2

a-struck out for Clement in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 10th.

E_Hernández (5), Kirk (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Rosario (17), Straw (1), Kirk (3). HR_Ramírez (23), off Hand; Guerrero Jr. (34), off Morgan. RBIs_Ramirez (28), Mercado (6), Rosario (30), Ramírez 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. 2 (85). SB_Rosario (11), Straw (1). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Ramirez 3, Miller 2, Ramírez, Straw); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 15; Toronto 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan 6 5 2 2 1 9 92 6.75 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.66 Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.25 Shaw, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.21 Clase, S, 14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.81

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 6 2 2 3 4 109 3.04 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.73 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Romano 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.41 Hand, L, 0-1 1 2 3 2 0 1 18 9.00

WP_Hand.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:14. A_14,653 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.