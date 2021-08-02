Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Ramirez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Mercado rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Miller 1b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.107
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Bradley ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|3
|12
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|1-McGuire pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|3_5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000
|0_2
|6
|2
a-struck out for Clement in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 10th.
E_Hernández (5), Kirk (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Rosario (17), Straw (1), Kirk (3). HR_Ramírez (23), off Hand; Guerrero Jr. (34), off Morgan. RBIs_Ramirez (28), Mercado (6), Rosario (30), Ramírez 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. 2 (85). SB_Rosario (11), Straw (1). S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 7 (Ramirez 3, Miller 2, Ramírez, Straw); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 15; Toronto 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|92
|6.75
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.66
|Sandlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Shaw, W, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.21
|Clase, S, 14-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.81
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|109
|3.04
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.73
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.41
|Hand, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
WP_Hand.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:14. A_14,653 (53,506).
Comments