Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|14
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|1-Grossman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|15
|6
|1
|5
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|J.Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Mercado lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Ramirez lf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Zimmer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Clement 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|004
|200
|00x_6
|15
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Clement (3), J.Ramírez (20), Bradley (7), Ramirez (17). RBIs_Candelario (38), Straw 2 (3), Rosario 2 (32), Bradley 2 (25). SB_Straw (2). SF_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, V.Reyes 2); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, J.Ramírez 2, Miller). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Zimmer. GIDP_Cabrera, Ramirez.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 2-5
|4
|
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|83
|6.33
|Holland
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|6.92
|Krol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.16
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 3-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|98
|3.14
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.59
|Parker
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|2.57
|Clase, S, 15-19
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.79
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:11. A_24,485 (34,788).
