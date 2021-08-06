Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 10:34 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 1 14
Baddoo lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289
H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251
1-Grossman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276
Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
V.Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .213
Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 15 6 1 5
Straw cf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .296
Rosario ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .269
J.Ramírez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Bradley 1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .213
Mercado lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Ramirez lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264
Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Hedges c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .178
Clement 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .231
Detroit 000 000 001_1 7 0
Cleveland 004 200 00x_6 15 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Clement (3), J.Ramírez (20), Bradley (7), Ramirez (17). RBIs_Candelario (38), Straw 2 (3), Rosario 2 (32), Bradley 2 (25). SB_Straw (2). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, V.Reyes 2); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, J.Ramírez 2, Miller). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 4 for 10.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Zimmer. GIDP_Cabrera, Ramirez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, L, 2-5 4 10 6 6 0 3 83 6.33
Holland 2 3 0 0 0 2 35 6.92
Krol 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.16
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.62
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 3-2 7 4 0 0 0 10 98 3.14
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.59
Parker 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 27 2.57
Clase, S, 15-19 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.79

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:11. A_24,485 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise