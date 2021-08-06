Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 1 14 Baddoo lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289 H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251 1-Grossman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276 Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 V.Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 15 6 1 5 Straw cf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .296 Rosario ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .269 J.Ramírez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Bradley 1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .213 Mercado lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Ramirez lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264 Zimmer rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Hedges c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .178 Clement 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .231

Detroit 000 000 001_1 7 0 Cleveland 004 200 00x_6 15 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Clement (3), J.Ramírez (20), Bradley (7), Ramirez (17). RBIs_Candelario (38), Straw 2 (3), Rosario 2 (32), Bradley 2 (25). SB_Straw (2). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, V.Reyes 2); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, J.Ramírez 2, Miller). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Zimmer. GIDP_Cabrera, Ramirez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, L, 2-5 4 10 6 6 0 3 83 6.33 Holland 2 3 0 0 0 2 35 6.92 Krol 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.16 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.62

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 3-2 7 4 0 0 0 10 98 3.14 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.59 Parker 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 27 2.57 Clase, S, 15-19 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.79

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:11. A_24,485 (34,788).

