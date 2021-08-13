|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|4
|6
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|J.Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Zimmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Mercado lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.141
|Chang 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.195
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.172
|Clement 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|9
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Robson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cleveland
|002
|202
|100_7
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|002_4
|7
|2
E_Jiménez (2), Holland (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Straw (4), Grossman 2 (16). 3B_Chang (2). HR_Clement (1), off Alexander; Chang (3), off Jiménez; Clement (2), off Holland; Haase (19), off Plesac; Núñez (4), off Karinchak. RBIs_Clement 2 (7), Rosario (35), Chang 2 (18), Hedges (19), Miller (7), Haase (47), Grossman (55), Núñez 2 (7). SB_Mercado (5). SF_Hedges, Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (F.Reyes, Zimmer, Mercado 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Schoop). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Robson.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 7-4
|7
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|101
|4.64
|Shaw
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.89
|Karinchak
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|3.91
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-2
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|77
|4.57
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.06
|Holland
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|6.75
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|26
|6.37
WP_Holland.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:57. A_22,107 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments