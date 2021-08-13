Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 4 6 Straw cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .309 Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .275 J.Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .249 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Mercado lf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .215 Miller 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .141 Chang 3b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .195 Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .172 Clement 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .250

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 1 9 Grossman rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .243 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .200 H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Haase c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 V.Reyes cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .209 Robson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Cleveland 002 202 100_7 9 0 Detroit 000 020 002_4 7 2

E_Jiménez (2), Holland (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Straw (4), Grossman 2 (16). 3B_Chang (2). HR_Clement (1), off Alexander; Chang (3), off Jiménez; Clement (2), off Holland; Haase (19), off Plesac; Núñez (4), off Karinchak. RBIs_Clement 2 (7), Rosario (35), Chang 2 (18), Hedges (19), Miller (7), Haase (47), Grossman (55), Núñez 2 (7). SB_Mercado (5). SF_Hedges, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (F.Reyes, Zimmer, Mercado 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Schoop). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Robson.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 7-4 7 2-3 5 2 2 0 9 101 4.64 Shaw 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.89 Karinchak 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 3.91

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 2-2 5 6 4 4 0 4 77 4.57 Jiménez 1 1 2 0 0 1 19 6.06 Holland 2 2 1 1 1 1 33 6.75 Farmer 1 0 0 0 3 0 26 6.37

WP_Holland.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:57. A_22,107 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.