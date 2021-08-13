Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 4 6
Straw cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .309
Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .275
J.Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .249
F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Mercado lf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .215
Miller 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .141
Chang 3b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .195
Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .172
Clement 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .250
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 9
Grossman rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .243
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Núñez 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .200
H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Haase c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
V.Reyes cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .209
Robson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cleveland 002 202 100_7 9 0
Detroit 000 020 002_4 7 2

E_Jiménez (2), Holland (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Straw (4), Grossman 2 (16). 3B_Chang (2). HR_Clement (1), off Alexander; Chang (3), off Jiménez; Clement (2), off Holland; Haase (19), off Plesac; Núñez (4), off Karinchak. RBIs_Clement 2 (7), Rosario (35), Chang 2 (18), Hedges (19), Miller (7), Haase (47), Grossman (55), Núñez 2 (7). SB_Mercado (5). SF_Hedges, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (F.Reyes, Zimmer, Mercado 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Schoop). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 5.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Robson.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 7-4 7 2-3 5 2 2 0 9 101 4.64
Shaw 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.89
Karinchak 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 3.91
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 2-2 5 6 4 4 0 4 77 4.57
Jiménez 1 1 2 0 0 1 19 6.06
Holland 2 2 1 1 1 1 33 6.75
Farmer 1 0 0 0 3 0 26 6.37

WP_Holland.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:57. A_22,107 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment