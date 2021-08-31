Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|9
|
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|B.Zimmer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Bradley 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Johnson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Perez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Rivera 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|220_7
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|0
LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario (9), off Junis; Rosario (10), off K.Zimmer; Bradley (12), off Davis. RBIs_Rosario 5 (49), Bradley 2 (28), C.Santana (60), Benintendi (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Taylor 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.
GIDP_Lopez, Perez.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Bradley, Rosario, Bradley; Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 9-4
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|96
|4.49
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.47
|Young
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 2-4
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|78
|5.26
|Payamps
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.75
|K.Zimmer
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|4.91
|Davis
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|6.58
Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-2. HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).
