Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:19 pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 2 9
Straw cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .267
Rosario ss 5 2 5 5 0 0 .290
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256
B.Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .249
Bradley 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .215
Miller 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .180
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Johnson lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .242
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 1 7
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Perez c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .275
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Rivera 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Cleveland 100 020 220_7 11 0
Kansas City 000 000 002_2 5 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario (9), off Junis; Rosario (10), off K.Zimmer; Bradley (12), off Davis. RBIs_Rosario 5 (49), Bradley 2 (28), C.Santana (60), Benintendi (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Taylor 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.

GIDP_Lopez, Perez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Bradley, Rosario, Bradley; Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 9-4 7 2 0 0 0 7 96 4.49
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.47
Young 1 2 2 2 1 0 22 9.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 2-4 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 78 5.26
Payamps 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.75
K.Zimmer 2 3 2 2 1 1 37 4.91
Davis 2 3 2 2 0 2 35 6.58

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-2. HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).

