Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 11 7 2 9 Straw cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .267 Rosario ss 5 2 5 5 0 0 .290 Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256 B.Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .249 Bradley 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .215 Miller 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .180 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 Johnson lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .242

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 7 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Perez c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .275 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Rivera 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .265

Cleveland 100 020 220_7 11 0 Kansas City 000 000 002_2 5 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario (9), off Junis; Rosario (10), off K.Zimmer; Bradley (12), off Davis. RBIs_Rosario 5 (49), Bradley 2 (28), C.Santana (60), Benintendi (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Taylor 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 5.

GIDP_Lopez, Perez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Bradley, Rosario, Bradley; Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 9-4 7 2 0 0 0 7 96 4.49 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.47 Young 1 2 2 2 1 0 22 9.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 2-4 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 78 5.26 Payamps 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.75 K.Zimmer 2 3 2 2 1 1 37 4.91 Davis 2 3 2 2 0 2 35 6.58

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-2. HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.