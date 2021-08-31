Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 30 2 5 2 Straw cf 5 2 2 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 5 2 5 5 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 B.Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 Bradley 1b 4 1 1 2 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Miller 2b 4 0 2 0 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 1 0 0

Cleveland 100 020 220 — 7 Kansas City 000 000 002 — 2

DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario 2 (10), Bradley (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac W,9-4 7 2 0 0 0 7 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 Young 1 2 2 2 1 0

Kansas City Junis L,2-4 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 Payamps 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 K.Zimmer 2 3 2 2 1 1 Davis 2 3 2 2 0 2

HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).

