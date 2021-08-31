Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|5
|5
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Zimmer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bradley 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|220
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario 2 (10), Bradley (12).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac W,9-4
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis L,2-4
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Payamps
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Zimmer
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Davis
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).
