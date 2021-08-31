Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 30 2 5 2
Straw cf 5 2 2 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Rosario ss 5 2 5 5 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
B.Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1
Bradley 1b 4 1 1 2 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Miller 2b 4 0 2 0 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0
Johnson lf 4 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 1 0 0
Cleveland 100 020 220 7
Kansas City 000 000 002 2

DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Lopez (14), Benintendi (18). HR_Rosario 2 (10), Bradley (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,9-4 7 2 0 0 0 7
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0
Young 1 2 2 2 1 0
Kansas City
Junis L,2-4 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 6
Payamps 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
K.Zimmer 2 3 2 2 1 1
Davis 2 3 2 2 0 2

HBP_Plesac (Lopez), Young (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

T_2:54. A_11,542 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah