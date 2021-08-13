On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clippers re-sign Nic Batum to complete free agent signings

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule.

He signed his new contract in his native France during a livestream on the team’s Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.

In the playoffs, Batum had similar averages while playing 29 minutes a game.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

“Nico is a terrific player, a selfless teammate and a consummate professional, who lifts us in a lot of different ways,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He fit in perfectly from the beginning, and we’re grateful he’s chosen to return.”

Batum played for France in the Tokyo Olympics, losing to the United States in the gold medal game, 87-82.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment