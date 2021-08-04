Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|2
|9
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.179
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.198
|Romine ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Fargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Chirinos ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|3
|7
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.245
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Díaz c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.222
|Hilliard cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.195
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Daza ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Chicago
|010
|100
|022_6
|8
|0
|Colorado
|040
|304
|02x_13
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kinley in the 6th. c-struck out for Megill in the 8th. d-struck out for Bowden in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), off Freeland; Díaz (12), off Davies; Hilliard (6), off Davies. RBIs_Heyward 2 (22), Happ (27), Contreras (38), Bote (28), Díaz 4 (27), Hilliard 4 (13), Tapia (44), Cron 3 (46), Story (49). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Romine, Wisdom); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, McMahon). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Colorado 9 for 15.
Runners moved up_Heyward, Romine, Blackmon. GIDP_Fargas.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 6-8
|4
|
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|66
|4.79
|Rucker
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|43
|12.27
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|13.50
|Brothers
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|5.13
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 2-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|66
|4.46
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.32
|Bowden
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|6.57
|Santos
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Megill 2-0. HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments