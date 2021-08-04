Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 5 2 9 Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .234 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .267 Happ lf 3 3 1 1 1 0 .179 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .198 Romine ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .444 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 a-Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 13 13 13 3 7 Tapia lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Rodgers 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Story ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .244 Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cron 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .245 McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261 Díaz c 4 3 3 4 0 0 .222 Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4 1 1 .195 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .293

Chicago 010 100 022_6 8 0 Colorado 040 304 02x_13 13 0

a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kinley in the 6th. c-struck out for Megill in the 8th. d-struck out for Bowden in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), off Freeland; Díaz (12), off Davies; Hilliard (6), off Davies. RBIs_Heyward 2 (22), Happ (27), Contreras (38), Bote (28), Díaz 4 (27), Hilliard 4 (13), Tapia (44), Cron 3 (46), Story (49). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Romine, Wisdom); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, McMahon). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Colorado 9 for 15.

Runners moved up_Heyward, Romine, Blackmon. GIDP_Fargas.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1 66 4.79 Rucker 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 43 12.27 Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 13.50 Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 5.13

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5 66 4.46 Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.32 Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3 27 6.57 Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0 14 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 2-0. HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).

