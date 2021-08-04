On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 12:02 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 5 2 9
Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316
Contreras c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .234
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .267
Happ lf 3 3 1 1 1 0 .179
Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .198
Romine ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .444
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
a-Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 13 13 13 3 7
Tapia lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Rodgers 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Story ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .244
Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .245
McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261
Díaz c 4 3 3 4 0 0 .222
Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4 1 1 .195
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .293
Chicago 010 100 022_6 8 0
Colorado 040 304 02x_13 13 0

a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kinley in the 6th. c-struck out for Megill in the 8th. d-struck out for Bowden in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), off Freeland; Díaz (12), off Davies; Hilliard (6), off Davies. RBIs_Heyward 2 (22), Happ (27), Contreras (38), Bote (28), Díaz 4 (27), Hilliard 4 (13), Tapia (44), Cron 3 (46), Story (49). S_Freeland.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Romine, Wisdom); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, McMahon). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Colorado 9 for 15.

Runners moved up_Heyward, Romine, Blackmon. GIDP_Fargas.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1 66 4.79
Rucker 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 43 12.27
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 13.50
Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 5.13
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5 66 4.46
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.32
Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3 27 6.57
Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0 14 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 2-0. HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps