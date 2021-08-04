Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Romine ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Fargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|022
|—
|6
|Colorado
|040
|304
|02x
|—
|13
DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S_Freeland (2).
|Chicago
|Davies L,6-8
|4
|
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Rucker
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland W,2-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bowden
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Santos
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).
