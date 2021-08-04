On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 12:02 am
< a min read
      
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 36 13 13 13
Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 5 1 1 1
Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Rodgers 2b-ss 5 1 1 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 Bowden p 0 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 3 1 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1
Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 Santos p 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 Cron 1b 4 1 3 3
Romine ss 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0
Davies p 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 3 3 4
Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Freeland p 1 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0
Chicago 010 100 022 6
Colorado 040 304 02x 13

DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S_Freeland (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Davies L,6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1
Rucker 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1
Colorado
Freeland W,2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3
Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps