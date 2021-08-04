Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 36 13 13 13 Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 5 1 1 1 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Rodgers 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 3 1 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 Santos p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 Cron 1b 4 1 3 3 Romine ss 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 3 3 4 Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0

Chicago 010 100 022 — 6 Colorado 040 304 02x — 13

DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR_Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S_Freeland (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Davies L,6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1 Rucker 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1

Colorado Freeland W,2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5 Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3 Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP_Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:04. A_38,188 (50,445).

