Colorado 6, San Diego 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|1
|3
|
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Cronenworth ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|1
|5
|
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.036
|b-Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|010
|001
|003_5
|10
|0
|Colorado
|104
|000
|001_6
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Adams in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crismatt in the 8th. d-lined out for Diaz in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), off Bard; Joe (7), off Weathers; Blackmon (8), off Weathers; Cron (20), off Hudson. RBIs_Machado (79), Grisham 3 (50), Joe (25), Story 2 (56), Blackmon 2 (54), Cron (64).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 0 (Nola); Colorado 0 (Daza). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Colorado 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Grisham, Nola, Myers, McMahon, Daza.
DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|62
|5.06
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.81
|Crismatt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.14
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.61
|Hudson, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7.71
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|83
|4.58
|Estévez, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.57
|Bard, W, 6-5
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|4.53
WP_Senzatela.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).
