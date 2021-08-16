Colorado 6, San Diego 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 4 1 3 Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Cronenworth ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .278 Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Myers lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .258 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 6 1 5 Joe lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .291 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Story ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270 Cron 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .263 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .036 b-Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 010 001 003_5 10 0 Colorado 104 000 001_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Adams in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crismatt in the 8th. d-lined out for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), off Bard; Joe (7), off Weathers; Blackmon (8), off Weathers; Cron (20), off Hudson. RBIs_Machado (79), Grisham 3 (50), Joe (25), Story 2 (56), Blackmon 2 (54), Cron (64).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 0 (Nola); Colorado 0 (Daza). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Grisham, Nola, Myers, McMahon, Daza.

DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3 62 5.06 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.81 Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 3.14 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.61 Hudson, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 7.71

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2 83 4.58 Estévez, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.57 Bard, W, 6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1 23 4.53

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).

