Colorado 6, San Diego 5

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 11:33 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 4 1 3
Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282
Cronenworth ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .278
Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Myers lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258
Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .258
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 6 1 5
Joe lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .291
Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Story ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270
Cron 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .263
McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Díaz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .036
b-Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 001 003_5 10 0
Colorado 104 000 001_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Adams in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crismatt in the 8th. d-lined out for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), off Bard; Joe (7), off Weathers; Blackmon (8), off Weathers; Cron (20), off Hudson. RBIs_Machado (79), Grisham 3 (50), Joe (25), Story 2 (56), Blackmon 2 (54), Cron (64).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 0 (Nola); Colorado 0 (Daza). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Grisham, Nola, Myers, McMahon, Daza.

DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Frazier, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3 62 5.06
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.81
Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 3.14
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.61
Hudson, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 7.71
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2 83 4.58
Estévez, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.57
Bard, W, 6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1 23 4.53

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).

