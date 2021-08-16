Colorado 6, San Diego 5

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 4 Totals 31 6 9 6 Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Joe lf 4 2 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 Story ss 4 1 1 2 Cronenworth ss 3 2 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2 Nola c 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 1 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers lf 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 010 001 003 — 5 Colorado 104 000 001 — 6

DP_San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Colorado Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2 Estévez H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bard W,6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).

