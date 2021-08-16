On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Colorado 6, San Diego 5

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 10 4 Totals 31 6 9 6
Tatis Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Joe lf 4 2 2 1
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 Story ss 4 1 1 2
Cronenworth ss 3 2 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2
Nola c 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 1 2 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0
Myers lf 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0
Grisham cf 4 1 1 3 Daza cf 3 0 0 0
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0
Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Caratini ph 1 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 001 003 5
Colorado 104 000 001 6

DP_San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Weathers 4 8 5 5 0 3
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crismatt 2 0 0 0 1 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Senzatela 7 6 2 2 1 2
Estévez H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard W,6-5 1 3 3 3 0 1

WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).

