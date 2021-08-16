Colorado 6, San Diego 5

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cronenworth ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|010
|001
|003
|—
|5
|Colorado
|104
|000
|001
|—
|6
DP_San Diego 3, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Cronenworth (27), Tatis Jr. (22), Story (29). HR_Grisham (13), Joe (7), Blackmon (8), Cron (20).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weathers
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Estévez H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard W,6-5
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
WP_Senzatela.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:32. A_24,565 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments