Colorado Rockies to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
Colorado Rockies (58-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-47, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 42-21 on their home turf. Los Angeles’s lineup has 178 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rockies are 15-47 on the road. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Phil Bickford earned his first victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Carlos Estevez took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Cron leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .204 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Trevor Story: (leg), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

