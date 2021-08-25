Trending:
Columbus heads into matchup with FC Cincinnati after losing 6 in a row

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 3:05 am
FC Cincinnati (3-8-8) vs. Columbus Crew (6-9-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -117, FC Cincinnati +322, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to break a six-game slide with a victory against FC Cincinnati.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and had five assists.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

