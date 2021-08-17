Trending:
Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 9:13 pm
MINNESOTA (60)

Collier 3-7 0-0 6, Dantas 3-8 0-0 8, Fowles 7-10 0-0 14, Clarendon 2-6 0-0 5, McBride 3-8 5-7 12, Achonwa 1-5 0-0 2, Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 4-8 0-0 8, Dangerfield 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 5-7 60.

CONNECTICUT (72)

Bonner 7-17 2-3 18, J.Jones 6-14 5-5 17, B.Jones 0-3 1-2 1, J.Thomas 6-12 5-5 19, January 4-8 1-1 10, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 2-4 0-0 4, Hiedeman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-60 14-16 72.

Minnesota 14 14 18 14 60
Connecticut 27 15 20 10 72

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-16 (Dantas 2-3, Carleton 1-3, McBride 1-4, Banham 0-3), Connecticut 6-17 (J.Thomas 2-4, Bonner 2-6, January 1-2, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 22 (Fowles 5), Connecticut 30 (J.Jones 13). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Achonwa, Clarendon 3), Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Connecticut 12. A_3,488 (9,323)

