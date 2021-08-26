Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 72

LOS ANGELES (72)
N.Ogwumike 6-9 0-0 13, Sykes 4-7 3-3 11, Zahui B 0-2 1-2 1, Toliver 1-2 0-0 3, Wheeler 5-13 3-3 13, Coffey 6-11 4-4 18, C.Ogwumike 2-5 0-0 5, Cooper 1-3 0-0 2, Guirantes 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 27-57 13-14 72.
CONNECTICUT (76)
Bonner 4-14 5-5 14, J.Jones 7-15 8-11 22, B.Jones 10-13 3-4 23, J.Thomas 4-11 2-3 13, January 0-2 2-2 2, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 1-3 0-0 2, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 20-25 76.
|Los Angeles
|10
|29
|16
|17
|—
|72
|Connecticut
|20
|16
|23
|17
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 5-16 (Coffey 2-5, N.Ogwumike 1-2, Guirantes 0-2, Zahui B 0-2), Connecticut 4-16 (J.Thomas 3-6, Bonner 1-5, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 23 (Sykes 7), Connecticut 30 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Los Angeles 20 (Wheeler 9), Connecticut 17 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 24, Connecticut 20. A_3,702 (9,323)
