Connecticut 85, Washington 75

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 9:04 pm
CONNECTICUT (85)

Bonner 2-12 2-2 7, J.Jones 12-17 5-8 31, B.Jones 10-14 2-2 22, J.Thomas 3-8 0-0 7, January 3-5 0-0 9, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, K.Charles 2-6 0-0 4, Hiedeman 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-69 9-12 85.

WASHINGTON (75)

Cloud 2-10 1-2 5, Walker-Kimbrough 4-5 7-8 17, McCall 2-3 0-0 4, Atkins 6-8 0-0 16, Hines-Allen 7-12 2-2 16, Plaisance 0-3 3-3 3, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-5 1-1 7, Wiese 2-5 2-2 7, Zellous 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 16-18 75.

Connecticut 22 23 29 11 85
Washington 16 21 16 22 75

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-20 (January 3-5, J.Jones 2-4, Hiedeman 1-2, J.Thomas 1-2, Bonner 1-6), Washington 9-26 (Atkins 4-5, Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Wiese 1-2, Plaisance 0-2, Hines-Allen 0-3, Cloud 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 38 (J.Jones 14), Washington 20 (Hines-Allen, McCall 5). Assists_Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 6), Washington 19 (Cloud 12). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Washington 18. A_2,269 (4,200)

