On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connecticut hoops recruit signs to play for Miami Hurricanes

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Bensley Joseph, widely considered the top recruit in Connecticut, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1 Joseph is a graduate of Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut. He spent 2019-20 at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where he averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Joseph also considered offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Marquette and Providence. He’s the third high school player to sign with Miami in the class of 2021, joining guards Nisine Poplar and Jakai Robinson.

The Hurricanes have also signed transfers Jordan Miller from George Mason and Charlie Moore from DePaul.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing