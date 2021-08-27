On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 7:55 am
< a min read
      

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members