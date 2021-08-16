On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

MICHAEL KELLY
August 16, 2021 11:36 pm
2 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2).

Hudson, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, got Charlie Blackmon to line out to start the ninth. Cron hit the first pitch he saw from Hudson over the scoreboard in right field to end it.

Connor Joe homered on his 29th birthday, and Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies.

San Diego had tied it in the top of the ninth on Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run homer against Daniel Bard (6-5). It was his 13th of the season

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela tossed seven strong innings, but missed out on his first win since June 2. He allowed two runs on six hits and got his last four outs on ground balls.

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled and scored in his second game back from a partially dislocated left shoulder. He hit two homers in his return Sunday and went 1 for 4 Monday night.

It wasn’t enough to prevent the Padres from losing for the fifth time in six games.

In addition to his seventh homer of the season leading off the first, Joe singled and made a running catch of Adam Frazier’s fly ball to the gap in left-center field, robbing him of extra bases.

The Rockies tacked on four more runs in the third on Trevor Story’s two-run double and Blackmon’s two-run homer off of Ryan Weathers.

Weathers lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits.

San Diego got its first run when Jake Cronenworth scored on a wild pitch that allowed Eric Hosmer to reach first on a strikeout in the second inning. Manny Machado drove in Tatis with a single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said INF/OF Jurickson Profar will play three more games with Triple-A El Paso this week. Profar has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 6 with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Colorado will send RHP Germán Márquez (10-9, 3.29 ERA) to the mound Tuesday. He is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts this season against the Padres, with both games coming in San Diego. The Padres have not named a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

