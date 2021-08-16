On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cup of China skating event canceled amid pandemic

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 12:20 pm
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating was canceled on Monday because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Cup of China was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7 in Chongqing.

“Unfortunately, in view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a ‘competition bubble’ can not be realized,” the International Skating Union said.

The ISU invited members who were interested in being a replacement host to make an application.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Six events make up the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series. They lead to the Grand Prix final, which will take place in Japan from Dec 9-12.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Yellowstone National Park