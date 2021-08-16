Cup of China skating event canceled amid pandemic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating was canceled on Monday because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Cup of China was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7 in Chongqing.

“Unfortunately, in view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a ‘competition bubble’ can not be realized,” the International Skating Union said.

The ISU invited members who were interested in being a replacement host to make an application.

Six events make up the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series. They lead to the Grand Prix final, which will take place in Japan from Dec 9-12.

