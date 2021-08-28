Curtis Cup Results

On Air: Federal News Network program
August 28, 2021 11:10 am
At Conwy Golf Club
Conwy, Wales
Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71
Saturday
UNITED STATES 12½, EUROPE 7½
Singles
United States 6½, Europe 1½

Jensen Castle, United States, halved with Hannah Darling, GB&I.

Rachel Heck, United States, def. Lauren Walsh, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Brooke Matthews, United States, def. Charlotte Heath, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Rachel Kuehn, United States, def. Louise Duncan, GB&I, 2 up.

Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Annabel Wilson, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Caley McGinty, GB&I, def. Gina Kim, United States, 4 and 3.

Emilia Migliaccio, United States, def. Annabell Fuller, GB&I, 2 up.

Rose Zhang, United States, def. Emily Toy, GB&I, 1 up.

