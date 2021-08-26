Trending:
Curtis Cup Results

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:40 pm
< a min read
      
At Conwy Golf Club
Conwy, Wales
Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71
Thursday
EUROPE 4½, UNITED STATES 1½
Foursomes
Europe 2½, United States ½

Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, halved with Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I.

Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, def. Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 4 and 3.

Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I, def. Gina Kim and Brooke Matthews, United States, 3 and 1.

Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 1

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 1 up.

Lauren Walsh and Caley McGinty, GB&I, def. Jensen Castle and Gina Kim, United States, 2 and 1.

Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Annabel Wilson and Emily Toy, GB&I, 1 up.

