Curtis Cup Results

At Conwy Golf Club Conwy, Wales Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71 Thursday EUROPE 4½, UNITED STATES 1½ Foursomes Europe 2½, United States ½

Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, halved with Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I.

Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, def. Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 4 and 3.

Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I, def. Gina Kim and Brooke Matthews, United States, 3 and 1.

Fourballs Europe 2, United States 1

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 1 up.

Lauren Walsh and Caley McGinty, GB&I, def. Jensen Castle and Gina Kim, United States, 2 and 1.

Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Annabel Wilson and Emily Toy, GB&I, 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.