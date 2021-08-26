Curtis Cup Results

|At Conwy Golf Club
|Conwy, Wales
|Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71
|Thursday
|EUROPE 4½, UNITED STATES 1½
|Foursomes
|Europe 2½, United States ½
Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, halved with Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I.
Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, def. Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 4 and 3.
Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I, def. Gina Kim and Brooke Matthews, United States, 3 and 1.
|Fourballs
|Europe 2, United States 1
Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, 1 up.
Lauren Walsh and Caley McGinty, GB&I, def. Jensen Castle and Gina Kim, United States, 2 and 1.
Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Annabel Wilson and Emily Toy, GB&I, 1 up.
