D.C. United 4, Columbus 2

|D.C. United
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Columbus
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 8, 19th minute; 2, D.C. United, Reyna, 1 (Najar), 40th; 3, D.C. United, Kamara, 9 (penalty kick), 45th+3.
Second Half_4, Columbus, Molino, 1, 65th; 5, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 6, 71st; 6, D.C. United, Reyna, 2 (Skundrich), 74th.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Keita, Columbus, 24th; Etienne, Columbus, 30th; Mensah, Columbus, 45th+1; Alfaro, D.C. United, 66th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Meghan Mullen, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
A_18,398.
___
Lineups
D.C. United_Bill Hamid (Jon Kempin, 17th); Tony Alfaro, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Yamil Asad, 71st); Ola Kamara (Drew Skundrich, 46th), Yordy Reyna (Griffin Yow, 80th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Waylon Francis (Alexandru Matan, 80th), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Derrick Etienne (Luis Diaz, 56th), Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Marlon Hairston (Pedro Santos, 72nd), Erik Hurtado (Gyasi Zardes, 56th).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments