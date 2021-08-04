Trending:
D.C. United 4, Columbus 2

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 9:54 pm
D.C. United 3 1 4
Columbus 0 2 2

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 8, 19th minute; 2, D.C. United, Reyna, 1 (Najar), 40th; 3, D.C. United, Kamara, 9 (penalty kick), 45th+3.

Second Half_4, Columbus, Molino, 1, 65th; 5, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 6, 71st; 6, D.C. United, Reyna, 2 (Skundrich), 74th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Keita, Columbus, 24th; Etienne, Columbus, 30th; Mensah, Columbus, 45th+1; Alfaro, D.C. United, 66th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Meghan Mullen, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_18,398.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid (Jon Kempin, 17th); Tony Alfaro, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Yamil Asad, 71st); Ola Kamara (Drew Skundrich, 46th), Yordy Reyna (Griffin Yow, 80th).

Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Waylon Francis (Alexandru Matan, 80th), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Derrick Etienne (Luis Diaz, 56th), Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Marlon Hairston (Pedro Santos, 72nd), Erik Hurtado (Gyasi Zardes, 56th).

