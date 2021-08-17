Dallas 80, Chicago 76

DALLAS (80)
Gray 7-13 2-2 20, Thornton 1-8 2-2 4, Alarie 4-8 0-0 8, Jefferson 5-11 1-1 11, Ogunbowale 5-17 2-2 15, Harrison 6-12 3-4 15, Collier 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 2-2 2, Mabrey 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 30-78 13-15 80.
CHICAGO (76)
Copper 6-13 4-4 16, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Stevens 6-11 2-2 14, DeShields 4-10 0-0 8, Vandersloot 2-7 0-0 4, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Dolson 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 0-0 3, Quigley 9-16 2-2 27. Totals 30-72 8-8 76.
|Dallas
|18
|15
|26
|21
|—
|80
|Chicago
|15
|21
|18
|22
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-14 (Gray 4-5, Ogunbowale 3-8), Chicago 8-24 (Quigley 7-9, Evans 1-3, DeShields 0-2, Dolson 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Vandersloot 0-2, Copper 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Thornton 10), Chicago 32 (Dolson, Parker 6). Assists_Dallas 20 (Jefferson 8), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 6, Chicago 15. A_3,902 (10,387)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments