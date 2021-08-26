Dallas 82, Washington 77

DALLAS (82)
Harrison 10-15 1-3 21, Ogunbowale 8-16 8-10 26, Alarie 3-4 0-0 6, Jefferson 5-8 0-0 11, Thornton 0-5 2-2 2, Kuier 4-10 0-0 9, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Mabrey 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 33-69 11-15 82.
WASHINGTON (77)
Delle Donne 3-7 0-0 7, Hines-Allen 6-11 2-7 16, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 2-2 4, Atkins 3-12 5-6 12, Cloud 2-5 1-1 5, McCall 2-2 2-2 6, Plaisance 5-6 0-0 13, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Wiese 4-8 0-0 9, Zellous 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 12-18 77.
|Dallas
|18
|16
|24
|24
|—
|82
|Washington
|26
|17
|16
|18
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-18 (Ogunbowale 2-4, Jefferson 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Kuier 1-4, Thornton 0-3), Washington 9-22 (Plaisance 3-4, Hines-Allen 2-2, Mitchell 1-2, Wiese 1-4, Atkins 1-6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 10), Washington 25 (Delle Donne, Hines-Allen, Plaisance 5). Assists_Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale 9), Washington 21 (Cloud 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 15, Washington 17. A_2,465 (4,200)
