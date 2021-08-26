On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davies, David, Hutchison on Canada roster for qualifiers

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:13 pm
1 min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alphonso Davies. Jonathan David and Atiba Hutchinson are returning to Canada’s national team for World Cup qualifying after missing the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada is in the final round of qualifying for the first time since the leadup to the 1998 tournament.

Hutchinson and David were left off Canada’s Gold Cup roster ahead of European preseasons, and Davies was sidelined by an ankle inury. All three were on the roster announced Thursday.

Toronto forward Ayo Akinola will miss the qualifiers after tearing an ACL during a 1-0 loss to the United States at the Gold Cup.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Canada opens Sept. 2 against Honduras in Toronto, plays the U.S. three days later at Nashville, Tennessee. and hosts El Salvador on Sept. 8 in Toronto.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Maxime Crépeau (Vancouver), James Pantemis (Montreal)

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe (Hatayspor, Turkey), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), Alistair Johnston (Nashville, U.S.), Doneil Henry (Suwon, South Korea), Scott Kennedy (Regensburg, Germany), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Kamal Miller (Montréal), Steven Vitória (Moreirense, Portugal)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira, Portugal), Liam Fraser (Toronto), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas, Turkey), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado, U.S.), Jonathan Osorio(Toronto) Samuel Piette (Montréal), David Wotherspoon (Scotland)

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (New England, U.S.), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver), Jonathan David (Lille, France), Junior Hoilett (Reading, England), Cyle Larin (Besiktas, Turkey)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members