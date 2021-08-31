Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davies scheduled to start for Cubs at Twins

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (57-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-73, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Twins: John Gant (4-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Cubs +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Tuesday.

The Twins are 32-34 on their home turf. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .361.

The Cubs are 24-43 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .199.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 24 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

Happ leads the Cubs with 41 RBIs and is batting .199.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

        Read more: Sports News

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Sergio Alcantara: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue