Denmark 27, Spain 23
|Denmark
|14
|13
|—
|27
|Spain
|10
|13
|—
|23
Denmark_M. Hansen 12, M. Gidsel 5, M. Mensah 4, H. Toft Hansen 2, J. Hansen 1, J. Holm 1, M. Landin 1, L. Svan 1.
Spain_A. Dujshebaev Dovichebaeva 5, A. Figueras Trejo 5, A. Gomez Abello 4, A. Garcia Robledo 3, R. Entrerrios Rodriguez 2, D. Sarmiento Melian 2, A. Fernandez Perez 1, M. Sanchez-Migallon Naranjo 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Arthur Brunner, Switzerland. Morad Salah, Switzerland. Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments