Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 31 2 7 2 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 Dickerson rf 4 0 1 0 Haase c 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 Palacios cf 3 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Short ss 2 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 1 1 1 Valera ph-3b 1 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 0 0 0 0 Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 1 0

Toronto 001 000 000 — 1 Detroit 000 100 01x — 2

E_Cimber (1). DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Bichette (22), Guerrero Jr. (21), Candelario 2 (36). HR_Reyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz 6 4 1 1 0 2 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mayza L,4-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

Detroit Manning 6 6 1 1 1 5 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero W,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soto S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:32. A_17,259 (41,083).

