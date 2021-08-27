Detroit 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dickerson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Valera ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x
|—
|2
E_Cimber (1). DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Bichette (22), Guerrero Jr. (21), Candelario 2 (36). HR_Reyes (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza L,4-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero W,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto S,16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Mayza.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:32. A_17,259 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments