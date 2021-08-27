Trending:
Detroit 2, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:57 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 31 2 7 2
Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0
Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1
Dickerson rf 4 0 1 0 Haase c 3 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0
Palacios cf 3 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Short ss 2 0 0 0
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 1 1 1
Valera ph-3b 1 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 0 0 0 0
Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 1 0
Toronto 001 000 000 1
Detroit 000 100 01x 2

E_Cimber (1). DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Bichette (22), Guerrero Jr. (21), Candelario 2 (36). HR_Reyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz 6 4 1 1 0 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza L,4-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Manning 6 6 1 1 1 5
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero W,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soto S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:32. A_17,259 (41,083).

