Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 2 7 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .311 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301 Dickerson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Palacios cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077 a-Valera ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 d-Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .268

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 0 4 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Haase c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .177 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Short ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 b-Reyes ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224 H.Castro ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247

Toronto 001 000 000_1 6 1 Detroit 000 100 01x_2 7 0

a-flied out for Smith in the 7th. b-homered for Short in the 8th. c-struck out for Palacios in the 9th. d-grounded out for Valera in the 9th.

E_Cimber (1). LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Bichette (22), Guerrero Jr. (21), Candelario 2 (36). HR_Reyes (4), off Mayza. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (91), Cabrera (58), Reyes (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (McGuire 2, Dickerson, Hernández); Detroit 3 (Cabrera 2, W.Castro). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Palacios, Hernández. GIDP_Candelario.

DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 6 4 1 1 0 2 85 3.81 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.05 Mayza, L, 4-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.76

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning 6 6 1 1 1 5 83 5.46 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.87 Cisnero, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.72 Soto, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.27

WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:32. A_17,259 (41,083).

