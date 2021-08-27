Detroit 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Dickerson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Palacios cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Valera ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|d-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|0
|4
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|H.Castro ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x_2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Smith in the 7th. b-homered for Short in the 8th. c-struck out for Palacios in the 9th. d-grounded out for Valera in the 9th.
E_Cimber (1). LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Bichette (22), Guerrero Jr. (21), Candelario 2 (36). HR_Reyes (4), off Mayza. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (91), Cabrera (58), Reyes (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (McGuire 2, Dickerson, Hernández); Detroit 3 (Cabrera 2, W.Castro). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Palacios, Hernández. GIDP_Candelario.
DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|85
|3.81
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.05
|Mayza, L, 4-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.76
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|83
|5.46
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|Cisnero, W, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.72
|Soto, S, 16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.27
WP_Mayza.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:32. A_17,259 (41,083).
