Detroit 4, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:29 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 9 3 1 15
Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Schoop 2b-1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .289
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .276
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189
1-Reyes pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
W.Castro lf-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216
Cameron cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Short ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .150
Greiner c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .239
b-H.Castro ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 5 8
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .312
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .315
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267
Kirk c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .268
a-Valera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Smith dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .297
Detroit 000 000 010 3_4 9 0
Toronto 000 100 000 0_1 5 1

a-pinch hit for Kirk in the 9th. b-singled for Greiner in the 10th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (4). LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Núñez (3), Kirk (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (36), off Alexander. RBIs_H.Castro (24), Schoop (68), Candelario (47), Guerrero Jr. (89). SB_Grossman (15), Short (2). CS_Grossman (4). S_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Candelario, Cabrera 2, W.Castro); Toronto 4 (Grichuk 2, Semien, Smith 2, Guerrero Jr., Bichette). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Toronto 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bichette, Espinal. GIDP_Grichuk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Detroit 4 (Short, Schoop, Núñez; Schoop, Núñez; Short, Schoop, Núñez; Short, W.Castro, Schoop).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 7 4 1 1 2 6 88 4.25
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.87
Soto, W, 5-3 2 0 0 0 2 1 32 3.53
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 8 5 1 1 0 11 109 2.79
Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.49
Richards, L, 5-2 2-3 1 3 2 1 2 20 3.75
Cimber 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 7 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2. HBP_Alexander (Kirk). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:06. A_14,649 (53,506).

