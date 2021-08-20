Detroit 4, Toronto 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|3
|1
|15
|
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Schoop 2b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|1-Reyes pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|W.Castro lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|b-H.Castro ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|3_4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000
|0_1
|5
|1
a-pinch hit for Kirk in the 9th. b-singled for Greiner in the 10th.
1-ran for Núñez in the 9th.
E_Gurriel Jr. (4). LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Núñez (3), Kirk (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (36), off Alexander. RBIs_H.Castro (24), Schoop (68), Candelario (47), Guerrero Jr. (89). SB_Grossman (15), Short (2). CS_Grossman (4). S_Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Candelario, Cabrera 2, W.Castro); Toronto 4 (Grichuk 2, Semien, Smith 2, Guerrero Jr., Bichette). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Toronto 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bichette, Espinal. GIDP_Grichuk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Detroit 4 (Short, Schoop, Núñez; Schoop, Núñez; Short, Schoop, Núñez; Short, W.Castro, Schoop).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|88
|4.25
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.87
|Soto, W, 5-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|3.53
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|109
|2.79
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.49
|Richards, L, 5-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|20
|3.75
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2. HBP_Alexander (Kirk). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:06. A_14,649 (53,506).
