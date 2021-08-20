Trending:
Detroit 4, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 4 9 3 Totals 31 1 5 1
Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b-1b 5 0 2 1 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0
Reyes pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 1 0
W.Castro lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0
Cameron cf 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0
Short ss 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 1 0 Smith dh 4 0 1 0
H.Castro ph 1 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 010 3 4
Toronto 000 100 000 0 1

E_Gurriel Jr. (4). DP_Detroit 4, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Núñez (3), Kirk (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (36). SB_Grossman (15), Short (2). S_Greiner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander 7 4 1 1 2 6
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1
Soto W,5-3 2 0 0 0 2 1
Toronto
Ray 8 5 1 1 0 11
Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1
Richards L,5-2 2-3 1 3 2 1 2
Cimber 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Alexander (Kirk). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:06. A_14,649 (53,506).

