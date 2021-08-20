Detroit 4, Toronto 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|3
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
E_Gurriel Jr. (4). DP_Detroit 4, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Núñez (3), Kirk (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (36). SB_Grossman (15), Short (2). S_Greiner (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto W,5-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards L,5-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Alexander (Kirk). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:06. A_14,649 (53,506).
