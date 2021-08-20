Detroit 4, Toronto 1

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 4 9 3 Totals 31 1 5 1 Grossman rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b-1b 5 0 2 1 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 5 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 Reyes pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 1 0 W.Castro lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0 Cameron cf 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Short ss 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 0 Smith dh 4 0 1 0 H.Castro ph 1 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Garneau c 0 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 010 3 — 4 Toronto 000 100 000 0 — 1

E_Gurriel Jr. (4). DP_Detroit 4, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Núñez (3), Kirk (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (36). SB_Grossman (15), Short (2). S_Greiner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Alexander 7 4 1 1 2 6 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1 Soto W,5-3 2 0 0 0 2 1

Toronto Ray 8 5 1 1 0 11 Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1 Richards L,5-2 2-3 1 3 2 1 2 Cimber 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Alexander (Kirk). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:06. A_14,649 (53,506).

