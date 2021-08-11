Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

|Detroit
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Haase c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro ss-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Short pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|W.Castro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|032
|000
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), Santander (10). SF_Cabrera (7).
|Detroit
|Skubal W,8-10
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Jiménez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cisnero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Soto S,14-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Harvey L,6-11
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Knight
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Skubal, Knight.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).
