Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Detroit Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 35 2 9 2 Grossman rf 5 1 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 0 Hays lf 5 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 1 3 2 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Santander dh 4 1 3 2 Haase c 2 1 0 0 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 H.Castro ss-lf 4 1 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 3 0 1 2 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Short pr-ss 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 4 0 2 0 W.Castro dh 4 0 0 0 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 032 000 — 5 Baltimore 000 000 020 — 2

DP_Detroit 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), Santander (10). SF_Cabrera (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal W,8-10 6 5 0 0 1 6 Jiménez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 1 2 2 2 0 1 Soto S,14-15 1 1 0 0 1 2

Baltimore Harvey L,6-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 Knight 2 2 2 2 0 3 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Skubal, Knight.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).

