Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:31 am
< a min read
      
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 35 2 9 2
Grossman rf 5 1 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 5 1 2 0 Hays lf 5 1 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 1 3 2 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Santander dh 4 1 3 2
Haase c 2 1 0 0 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0
H.Castro ss-lf 4 1 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0
Goodrum lf 3 0 1 2 Severino c 4 0 0 0
Short pr-ss 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 4 0 2 0
W.Castro dh 4 0 0 0 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0
Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 032 000 5
Baltimore 000 000 020 2

DP_Detroit 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), Santander (10). SF_Cabrera (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,8-10 6 5 0 0 1 6
Jiménez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramírez 1 2 2 2 0 1
Soto S,14-15 1 1 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Harvey L,6-11 5 8 3 3 3 5
Knight 2 2 2 2 0 3
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Skubal, Knight.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).

