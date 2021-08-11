Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|3
|11
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Haase c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|H.Castro ss-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|1-Short pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|W.Castro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.188
|Detroit
|000
|032
|000_5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020_2
|9
|0
1-ran for Goodrum in the 5th.
LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), off Harvey; Santander (10), off Ramírez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (51), Goodrum 2 (21), Santander 2 (33). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (H.Castro 4, W.Castro); Baltimore 4 (Severino, Urías, Mullins, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mateo.
DP_Detroit 1 (Haase, Schoop, Haase).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 8-10
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|84
|4.10
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.25
|Cisnero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.76
|Ramírez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|5.57
|Soto, S, 14-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.85
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 6-11
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|82
|6.10
|Knight
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|32
|8.44
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.85
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.72
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. WP_Skubal, Knight. PB_Severino (10).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments