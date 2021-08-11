Trending:
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

August 11, 2021 12:31 am
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 4 3 11
Grossman rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Schoop 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .291
Cabrera 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .255
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276
Haase c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237
H.Castro ss-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .276
Goodrum lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .224
1-Short pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .144
W.Castro dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .198
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 10
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .319
Hays lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256
Santander dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .253
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
McKenna rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .198
Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .188
Detroit 000 032 000_5 11 0
Baltimore 000 000 020_2 9 0

1-ran for Goodrum in the 5th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), off Harvey; Santander (10), off Ramírez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (51), Goodrum 2 (21), Santander 2 (33). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (H.Castro 4, W.Castro); Baltimore 4 (Severino, Urías, Mullins, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mateo.

DP_Detroit 1 (Haase, Schoop, Haase).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, W, 8-10 6 5 0 0 1 6 84 4.10
Jiménez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 6.25
Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76
Ramírez 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 5.57
Soto, S, 14-15 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 2.85
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 6-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 82 6.10
Knight 2 2 2 2 0 3 32 8.44
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.85
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.72

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. WP_Skubal, Knight. PB_Severino (10).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).

