Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 4 3 11 Grossman rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .291 Cabrera 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .255 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276 Haase c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 H.Castro ss-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .276 Goodrum lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .224 1-Short pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .144 W.Castro dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .198

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 3 10 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .319 Hays lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Santander dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .253 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 McKenna rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .198 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .188

Detroit 000 032 000_5 11 0 Baltimore 000 000 020_2 9 0

1-ran for Goodrum in the 5th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Candelario (31), Goodrum (6), Schoop (21), McKenna (2). HR_Cabrera (12), off Harvey; Santander (10), off Ramírez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (51), Goodrum 2 (21), Santander 2 (33). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (H.Castro 4, W.Castro); Baltimore 4 (Severino, Urías, Mullins, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mateo.

DP_Detroit 1 (Haase, Schoop, Haase).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, W, 8-10 6 5 0 0 1 6 84 4.10 Jiménez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 6.25 Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76 Ramírez 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 5.57 Soto, S, 14-15 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 2.85

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 6-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 82 6.10 Knight 2 2 2 2 0 3 32 8.44 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.85 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.72

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. WP_Skubal, Knight. PB_Severino (10).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:01. A_8,990 (45,971).

