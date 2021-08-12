Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|3
|5
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Haase lf-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Robson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.140
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|1
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|b-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Detroit
|000
|510
|000_6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|101
|100_4
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Greiner in the 6th. b-singled for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Candelario (32). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Núñez (3), off Means; Reyes (3), off Means; Grossman (18), off Means; Stewart 2 (10), off Manning. RBIs_Candelario (42), Núñez 2 (5), Reyes 2 (11), Grossman (54), Stewart 2 (27), Hays (42). SB_Santander (1), Mullins (22), Mateo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Reyes); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Martin, Santander, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 9.
GIDP_Reyes, Franco, Santander.
DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Núñez; Candelario, W.Castro, Núñez); Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mancini).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 3-5
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|83
|6.10
|Funkhouser, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|3.15
|Fulmer, S, 7-9
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|3.40
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 5-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|79
|3.21
|Diplán
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|0.00
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.86
|Sulser
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.91
|Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-0. HBP_Fulmer (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:00. A_8,382 (45,971).
