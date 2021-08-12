Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 7:21 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 3 5
Grossman rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .240
Schoop dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .288
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Haase lf-c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Núñez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .194
W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215
Reyes cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .208
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233
a-Robson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Short ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .140
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 3 1 2
Mullins cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .322
Hays lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Stewart rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .204
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169
b-McKenna ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Martin ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211
Detroit 000 510 000_6 10 0
Baltimore 100 101 100_4 11 0

a-grounded out for Greiner in the 6th. b-singled for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Candelario (32). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Núñez (3), off Means; Reyes (3), off Means; Grossman (18), off Means; Stewart 2 (10), off Manning. RBIs_Candelario (42), Núñez 2 (5), Reyes 2 (11), Grossman (54), Stewart 2 (27), Hays (42). SB_Santander (1), Mullins (22), Mateo (3).

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Reyes); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Martin, Santander, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 9.

GIDP_Reyes, Franco, Santander.

DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Núñez; Candelario, W.Castro, Núñez); Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mancini).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, W, 3-5 6 8 3 3 0 2 83 6.10
Funkhouser, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 0 27 3.15
Fulmer, S, 7-9 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 3.40
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 5-4 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 3 79 3.21
Diplán 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 33 0.00
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.86
Sulser 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.91
Wells 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-0. HBP_Fulmer (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_8,382 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment