Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 3 5 Grossman rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .240 Schoop dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .288 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Haase lf-c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Núñez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .194 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 Reyes cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .208 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233 a-Robson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Short ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .140

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 3 1 2 Mullins cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .322 Hays lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stewart rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .204 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169 b-McKenna ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Martin ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211

Detroit 000 510 000_6 10 0 Baltimore 100 101 100_4 11 0

a-grounded out for Greiner in the 6th. b-singled for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Candelario (32). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Núñez (3), off Means; Reyes (3), off Means; Grossman (18), off Means; Stewart 2 (10), off Manning. RBIs_Candelario (42), Núñez 2 (5), Reyes 2 (11), Grossman (54), Stewart 2 (27), Hays (42). SB_Santander (1), Mullins (22), Mateo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Reyes); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Martin, Santander, Hays). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 9.

GIDP_Reyes, Franco, Santander.

DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Núñez; Candelario, W.Castro, Núñez); Baltimore 1 (Martin, Mancini).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, W, 3-5 6 8 3 3 0 2 83 6.10 Funkhouser, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 0 27 3.15 Fulmer, S, 7-9 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 3.40

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 5-4 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 3 79 3.21 Diplán 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 33 0.00 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.86 Sulser 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.91 Wells 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-0. HBP_Fulmer (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_8,382 (45,971).

