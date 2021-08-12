Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

Detroit Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 36 4 11 3 Grossman rf 5 1 2 1 Mullins cf 5 1 3 0 Schoop dh 4 1 0 0 Hays lf 5 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Haase lf-c 3 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 4 1 2 2 Stewart rf 4 2 2 2 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 2 2 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Robson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 McKenna ph 1 0 1 0 Short ss 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 3 1 1 0

Detroit 000 510 000 — 6 Baltimore 100 101 100 — 4

DP_Detroit 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Candelario (32). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Núñez (3), Reyes (3), Grossman (18), Stewart 2 (10). SB_Santander (1), Mullins (22), Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Manning W,3-5 6 8 3 3 0 2 Funkhouser H,5 1 1 1 1 1 0 Fulmer S,7-9 2 2 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Means L,5-4 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 3 Diplán 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sulser 1 2 0 0 0 0 Wells 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Fulmer (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_8,382 (45,971).

