Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase lf-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|510
|000
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|100
|101
|100
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Candelario (32). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Núñez (3), Reyes (3), Grossman (18), Stewart 2 (10). SB_Santander (1), Mullins (22), Mateo (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning W,3-5
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Funkhouser H,5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fulmer S,7-9
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means L,5-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Diplán
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Fulmer (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:00. A_8,382 (45,971).
