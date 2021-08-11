On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit’s Baddoo, Hill go on IL after outfield collision

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 4:54 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision in the previous night’s game.

Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness.

The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.

Hinch said Baddoo is dealing with some pain in addition to his concussion diagnosis.

“He feels like he was in a car crash,” Hinch said. “It’s a concussion with a pretty significant body soreness.”

The Tigers recalled infielder Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo and selected the contract of infielder Renato Núñez from Toledo. Núñez hit 31 home runs with the Orioles in 2019 but was released by Baltimore last November.

The Orioles reinstated left-hander Tanner Scott from the injured list before Wednesday night’s game and optioned left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk. Scott had been out with a left knee sprain.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

